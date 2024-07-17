Rural Nevada judge who once ran for state treasurer indicted on federal fraud charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada justice of the peace who ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer in 2022 has been indicted on federal fraud charges. Michele Fiore is accused of using money donated for a memorial to two Las Vegas police officers killed on duty in 2014 for political campaign costs, rent and her daughter’s wedding. Fiore is a justice of the peace in Pahrump and a former Nevada state Assembly and Las Vegas City Council member. She declined immediate comment Wednesday about the five-count indictment filed a day earlier. The indictment alleges Fiore converted thousands of dollars in charitable donations for a police memorial to her personal use.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.