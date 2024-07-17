Shiite Muslims in Lebanon and Iraq commemorate Ashoura, marking the death of Imam Hussein

BEIRUT (AP) — Shiite Muslims in Lebanon and Iraq are commemorating Ashoura, marking the 7th-century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, while paying tribute to Palestinians as the Israel-Hamas war has entered its 10th month and tensions heighten between Hezbollah and the Israeli military. The rift between Islam’s two main sects deepened after Sunnis killed Imam Hussein in battle in the Iraqi city of Karbala, south of Baghdad. It continues to this day to play a key role in shaping the identity of Shiites, who represent over 10% of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims. In the southern suburbs of Beirut, where Hezbollah has a strong presence, thousands attended the militant group’s possession marking the day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.