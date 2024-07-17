Wind power operations off Nantucket Island are suspended after turbine blade parts washed ashore

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The federal government has ordered an offshore wind developer off Nantucket Island to suspend operations after parts of a damaged turbine blade ended up littering beaches. Federal officials said Wednesday that operations at Vineyard Wind have been suspended until it can be determined whether the “blade failure” impacts other turbine blades. South Shore beaches have reopened on the island after the company said about six truckloads of debris were collected. It says that the debris consists of nontoxic fiberglass fragments and that any washing ashore will be pieces of one square foot or less.

