106 rare crocodile eggs are found in Cambodia, the biggest such discovery in 20 years

PNOMH PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Officials in Cambodia say conservationists have found 106 eggs of rare Siamese crocodile species in a western Cambodian wildlife sanctuary. They say it was the biggest discovery in the last 20 years, giving new hope for the world’s rarest crocodile species’ survival in the wild. The group discovered the species eggs in Cardamom National Park in May. Between June 27 and 30, a total of 60 eggs successfully hatched, according to a joint statement issued Thursday by the ministries of agriculture and environment along with the conservation group Fauna & Flora. It’s believed only about 1,000 Siamese crocodiles remain in the wild, with more than 300 of them in Cambodia.

