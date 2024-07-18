Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces trade mission to Europe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is going on her second trade mission to Europe, with a trip that will include a visit to an airshow in the United Kingdom. The Republican governor on Thursday announced she’s going to the Farnborough Air Show to pitch the state as a location for aerospace companies. The show begins on July 22. Sanders says she will also visit business partners in Germany. Aerospace is Arkansas’ largest industry, according to the state economic development commission. Sanders’ first overseas trade mission as governor was to the Paris Air Show last year.

