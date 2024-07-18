Skip to Content
News

Inquiry finds Britain was ill-prepared for COVID-19 pandemic and failed its citizens

By
Published 11:29 AM

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — An inquiry into the U.K. government’s response to COVID-19 found it was ill-prepared for a pandemic and serious errors in planning failed its citizens. Retired judge Heather Hallett has led the inquiry. She said Thursday that the government mistakenly believed in 2019 that it was one of the best-prepared countries in the world for a pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has been blamed for more than 235,000 deaths in the U.K. through the end of 2023. Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed Hallett’s findings in saying that under-preparedness had failed U.K. citizens. The report is the first in the three-phase inquiry concluding in 2026.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content