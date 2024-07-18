Stellantis tells owners of over 24,000 hybrid minivans to park outdoors due to battery fire risk

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of more than 24,000 plug-in hybrid minivans to park them outdoors away from buildings, and to stop charging them due to the possibility of battery fires. The company said Thursday that it’s recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrids mainly in North America. Some are being recalled for a second time. All can still be driven. Stellantis said its investigation is ongoing but the company has linked the problem to a rare abnormality in individual battery cells. The risk of fires is reduced when the battery is depleted.

