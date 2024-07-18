Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut at British Open again after 8-over 79 at Royal Troon

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods had another disappointing round at a major championship. Woods’ 8-over 79 on Thursday at Royal Troon left him in danger of missing the cut for a third straight time at the British Open. Woods says “I need to shoot something in the mid-60s tomorrow to get something going on the weekend.” Woods now has 14 consecutive rounds in the majors without breaking par dating to a 69 in the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship. It’s his highest score to start a major since an 80 in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.

