At least 3 dead in Haiti after boat catches fire during escape attempt

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — Officials in Haiti say at least three people have died and up to 40 remain missing after a boat in the waters off northern Haiti caught fire with up to 80 Haitians on board trying to escape to the Turks and Caicos Islands. A Haitian government official said Friday that at least 41 people had been rescued by the coast guard. The dead included the captain of the boat. The fire likely started when two drums of gasoline ignited. The incident comes as rampant violence continues in Haiti to take hold of the capital and beyond amid political turmoil.

