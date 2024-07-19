Black lawmakers are standing by Biden at a crucial moment. But some express concern
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Black Caucus has become a bedrock of support for President Joe Biden as he faces calls from congressional Democrats to stand down as the party’s presidential nominee in November. Only one of its roughly 60 members have joined calls for Biden stand down, reflecting a sense that the stakes of the election mean any party infighting will harm the interests of Black Americans and the group’s overwhelming priority of defeating Trump. Some CBC members, like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett, have emerged as staunch allies of the president. Others have expressed only lukewarm support or outright skepticism about his place at the top of the ticket.