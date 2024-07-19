Clark, Reese on same team at WNBA All-Star weekend and in spotlight in matchup against Olympic team

PHOENIX (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will once again step into the spotlight during All-Star Weekend with their matchup against the U.S. Olympic team. They’ll get to team-up for the first time on the WNBA All-Star team after being rivals in college. Reese’s LSU squad topped Clark’s Iowa team for the national championship in 2023. The Hawkeyes knocked out the Tigers this past year in the Elite Eight. While there has been so much hype on the pair entering the WNBA, the duo has shown they can compete with the best players in the league. That’s helped show that this isn’t just a moment for the WNBA, but a larger movement for the sport.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.