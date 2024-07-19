Mississippi’s new Episcopal bishop is first woman and first Black person in that role

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The new bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi is being formally installed, and she is first woman and first Black person to hold the post. The Rev. Dorothy Sanders Wells was elected bishop in February and has been in the leadership role since May. She is being ordained and consecrated Saturday by the Most Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church. The Mississippi diocese has about 17,600 members in 87 congregations. Wells is a native of Mobile, Alabama. She practiced law in Memphis, Tennessee, before becoming a priest. Wells says she wants people to emphasize their faith in everyday interactions.

