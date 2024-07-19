Tech outage halts surgeries, medical treatments across the US

A global technology outage has curtailed treatment at hospitals across the country. Medical centers reported Friday morning that they were postponing procedures, suspending hospital visits and delaying treatments. The outage was caused by a faulty software update issued by a cybersecurity firm that affected customers running Microsoft Windows. A woman says her 73-year-old father’s open-heart surgery in Kentucky was postponed at the last minute Friday morning. She says the outage shows how much we depend on technology. The American Hospital Association said the impact varied widely. Some hospitals were not affected while others had to delay, divert or cancel care.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.