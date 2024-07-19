Two more bird flu cases reported in Colorado, but elsewhere a study finds no asymptomatic infections

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have announced two more bird flu cases among farmworkers. But here’s some good news: A new study in Michigan suggests the virus is not causing asymptomatic infections in people. Last month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a study of workers who were around cows sickened by the bird flu. The researchers drew blood from 35 people. Meanwhile, two more infections tied to a Colorado poultry farm were reported, bringing the total to six. It’s the largest outbreak of human bird flu infections in U.S. history.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.