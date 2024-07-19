Vatican unveils program for Pope Francis’ trip to Belgium and Luxembourg in September

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has released on Friday the program for Pope Francis’ trip to Belgium and Luxembourg in late September, where he will celebrate Mass for the faithful, as well as meeting with religious and political authorities. During the four-day visit, on Sept. 26-29, he will also hold private talks with his brethren in the Jesuit order. According to recent figures, about half the population in Belgium and Luxembourg identifies as Catholic. The visit is scheduled to begin less than two weeks after Francis returns from the longest and most challenging foreign trip of his pontificate, an 11-day journey through Asia and Oceania.

