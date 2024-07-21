Woman stabbed inside Miami International Airport, forcing evacuation

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a man stabbed a woman inside Miami International Airport. It happened outside the secure area, on the fourth floor of Terminal J. Miami-Dade Police Det. Angel Rodriguez says he also tried to throw the woman over a railing before she was able to get away. They soon arrested the man and recovered the knife. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with several knife wounds. Rodriguez said the arrival of responding officers confused some travelers, who thought there was an active shooter. According to The Miami Herald, an airport spokesperson said all passengers in Terminals J and H were evacuated and later re-screened by security.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.