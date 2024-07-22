Bench Lake fire grows to over 2,500 acres

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bench Lake Fire burning near Redfish Lake grew to 2,567 acres and is 13 percent contained, according to fire manager's report issued Monday morning, July 22. .

Sunday, July 21, brought warmer weather over the Bench Lake Fire area with temperatures in the lower 90s. Firefighters have spent the last several days constructing both direct and indirect fireline along the east and west sides of the fire utilizing natural barriers that will help limit fire spread. Steady progress is being made in Fishhook Creek drainage with crews constructing direct fireline tying into the marshy area. Crews will continue working the fire’s perimeter to construct additional fireline and to increase the depth of the existing fireline.

Crews conduct vegetation removal in the Stanley Ranger Station compound, July 21, 2024

Work began on the Decker Flats Road (#210) Sunday with heavy machinery clearing along the roadside to mitigate the dense vegetation. Crews are also clearing around the Sawtooth National Forest Stanley Ranger Station and the Fish Hatchery, utilizing both hand crews as well as heavy machinery. This contributes to reducing the overall fuel load in the Stanley Basin.

There are areas within the fire perimeter, such as Point Campground, that have a heavy concentration of hazards such as standing dead trees, and rocks that may become dislodged and roll down the steep slopes. With utmost concern for firefighter safety, fire managers are evaluating the risk of working in these areas versus letting mother nature mitigate the hazards, such as the wind felling the hazard trees naturally.

Residents of Custer County are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED to receive emergency alerts. Residents can sign up for CodeRED by texting CUSTER to 99411 or enrolling online at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/BF28E45537FF. Additional information about Custer County’s Ready, Set, Go levels can be found on the Custer County Sheriff's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558947312289.

The notification map and zone information does not reflect a change in fire conditions and should not alarm people that are in “Set” status.

Visitors to the area who cannot sign up for the local CodeRED notification can sign up for IPAWS which is the national emergency notification system that will alert anyone who signs up for the service.

Restrictions: The Sawtooth National Forest has initiated Stage 1 fire restrictions within the National Forest System lands boundaries on the Sawtooth and Cassia zones. Under these restrictions, campfires are allowed only in recreation sites within metal or concrete fire pits. Fires of any kind are not allowed in any dispersed camping areas.

Closures: Sawtooth National Recreation Area officials issued an expanded emergency closure for the Bench Lake Fire (0414-04-148) July 18 for the Redfish Lake recreation complex, including the lodge and associated buildings, roads, trails, trailheads, and campgrounds in the area. Highways 75 and 21 remain open. Visit https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-closures/idstf-bench-lake-fire for a map and more details on the closure order.