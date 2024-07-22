Defamation suit against Fox News by head of dismantled disinformation board tossed by federal judge

A defamation suit against Fox News by a government official who served on a short-lived U.S. government media disinformation board is being dismissed by a federal judge. The lawsuit from Nina Jankowicz alleged that Fox had defamed her on numerous occasions, leading to waves of online attacks and threats of violence after the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board, where she served as a director. In May of 2022, just weeks after its launch, the Department of Homeland Security paused the board’s work and accepted Jankowicz’s resignation. The board was officially dissolved and its charter rescinded in August of that same year.

