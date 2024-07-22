Eminem brings Taylor Swift’s historic reign at No. 1 to an end, Stevie Wonder’s record stays intact

Eminem’s 12th studio album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” after 12 weeks. Swift beat the previous record held by Whitney Houston’s “Whitney” album. It spent its first 11 weeks at No. 1. Swift tied Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time,” which also debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for 12 consecutive weeks. But Stevie Wonder’s 1976 masterpiece, “Songs in the Key of Life,” which spent 13 weeks at No. 1 after debuting in the top spot, holds the record.

