Kamala Harris smashes fundraising record with stunning $81 million haul over 24 hours

NEW YORK (AP) — Kamala Harris is smashing fundraising records as the Democratic Party’s donors — big and small — open their wallets for the vice president in the immediate aftermath of President Joe Biden’s stunning decision to step aside. In total, Harris’ team raised more than $81 million in the 24-hour period since Biden’s announcement. That’s according to campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz. The massive haul includes money raised across the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees. It represents the largest 24-hour sum reported by either side in the 2024 campaign. Hours earlier, Future Forward, the largest super PAC in Democratic politics, announced it had secured $150 million in new donor commitments over the same period.

