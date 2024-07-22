New Mexico village battered by wildfires in June now digging out from another round of flooding

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — A southern New Mexico village that was ravaged by wildfires in June and then battered off-and-on by flooding across burn scars is cleaning up again from another round of flash flooding. A flash flood watch remained in effect for parts of central and south-central New Mexico on Monday into Tuesday. About 100 National Guardsmen remained on scene Monday after they helped rescue a dozen people Sunday in the village of Ruidoso about 150 miles southeast of Albuquerque. About 45 people who had been displaced from their homes spent the night in a state-funded temporary shelter. More rain is in forecast before an anticipated break on Thursday.

