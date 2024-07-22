Who’s No. 2? Four leading Democrats emerge as a possible running mate for Kamala Harris

As support coalesces around Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, the conversation has turned to a potential running mate. Among the leading contenders are three governors — Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania — and one senator, Mark Kelly of Arizona. Harris is acting quickly to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House and try to secure the nomination.

