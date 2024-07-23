Police in St. Maarten detain suspect in shooting of politician whose wife was killed in the attack

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in St. Maarten say they have detained a suspect linked to the recent shooting of a politician in an attack that killed his wife and shocked many in the normally peaceful Dutch Caribbean territory. Police and prosecutors said in a statement Monday that they would not release further details but called the arrest “a significant step.” Police said Olivier Arrindell, leader of the Oualichi Movement for Change, was shot on July 17 and his wife, Sabine, killed. A member of Arrindell’s party also was injured. Police have not said what prompted the shooting, although Arrindell alleged that it was politically motivated.

