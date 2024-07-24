A plan to replenish the Colorado River could mean dry alfalfa fields. And many farmers are for it

A plan to help shore up the Colorado River by cutting off water to alfalfa fields in California’s crop-rich Imperial Valley is finding support among water managers and farmers. The Imperial Irrigation District has offered to pay farmers to temporarily shut off irrigation to forage crops including alfalfa during the summer. District water manager Tina Shields says at least 80% of properties eligible for the program have been signed up to participate. The goal is to scale back water use to shore up the Colorado River after years of drought.

