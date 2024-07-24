BMW recalls over 291,000 SUVs because interior cargo rails can detach in crash, raising injury risk

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 291,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the interior cargo rails can detach in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. The recall covers certain X3 SUVs from the 2018 through 2023 model years. The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that dealers will replace the rear cargo rail bolts that attach to the vehicle body. The company expects to notify owners by letter starting Aug. 30. The documents don’t say whether anyone has been injured due to the problem. A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from BMW.

