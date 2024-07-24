French prosecutors investigate gang rape allegations of an Australian woman who was visiting Paris

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors are investigating an alleged gang rape of an Australian woman visiting Paris where preparations to host the 2024 Olympics are in the final stretch. The Paris public prosecutor’s office said in a statement Wednesday a 25-year-old Australian woman told authorities in the French capital that she was raped, adding they are investigating the incident as a gang rape. French media reported five men raped the woman. The statement said the alleged assault occurred overnight Friday, July 19. Paris security authorities have been on high alert in the lead-up to the Olympic Games that kick off on Friday with an open-air ceremony on the River Seine.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.