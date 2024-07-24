Hiker falls to death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young Arizona woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm on the granite monolith. SFGATE reports that 20-year-old Grace Rohloff died on July 13. The experienced hiker and Arizona State University student went with her father, Jonathan, after securing one of the limited permits required to climb Half Dome. Jonathan Rohloff says there were panoramic views on the summit until thunder boomed and a black cloud rolled in. Rain hit while they descended and turned the surface slick. Grace suddenly slipped and fell. Rescue climbers retrieved her body, and her father later learned that she had suffered a severe head fracture.

