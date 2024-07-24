Inmate van escape trial starts for Tennessee man facing sexual assault allegations

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The first of multiple trials has begun involving a Tennessee man charged with raping children to create pornography and accused in lawsuits of sexually assaulting dozens of women for years while police in his town did little to investigate him. But this trial, in federal court, involves a charge Sean Williams reportedly said he’s “not contesting” — that he escaped from an inmate transport van. It began Tuesday with jury selection, opening statements and some witness questioning. Meanwhile, Williams has denied sexual assault allegations and also accuses the city of covering up corruption. Johnson City has denied any wrongdoing.

