Olympic fans can eat, drink and cheer in a mini World’s Fair in Paris park

PARIS (AP) — Sip a cool caipirinha cocktail in Brazil. Sample a spicy samosa in India. Boogie down with a DJ in France ’til the early hours. Or, do all three in a day and perhaps meet some athletes, too. If you’re in Paris but don’t have tickets for the Olympics, organizers want you to know that you can spend your days and nights at the new Parc des Nations. The project at a park in Paris is hosting 15 festive team clubhouses in what amounts to a mini-World’s Fair on the edge of Paris. For example, visitors can watch Olympic competitions on a giant screen, cheer medal winners and buy food and drink.

