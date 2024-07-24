Third man pleads guilty in connection with threats and vandalism targeting New Hampshire journalists

BOSTON (AP) — A third man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with threats and vandalism targeting public radio journalists in New Hampshire. Prosecutors allege that four men were involved in a plot to vandalize the homes of New Hampshire Public Radio’s news director, a reporter and the reporter’s parents in 2022 in retaliation for a report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent businessman. Forty-six-year-old Eric Labarge of Nashua, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston to five charges including stalking and conspiracy to commit stalking and faces up to five years in prison on each charge when he is sentenced Oct. 18. Two others pleaded guilty previously and the the fourth is expected to go to trial in September.

