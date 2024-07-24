Vermont opens flood recovery centers as it awaits decision on federal help

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont has opened the first of four flood recovery centers while officials waited to find out whether the state qualifies for federal help. Many farmers and residents were hit by flooding two weeks ago from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The flooding destroyed roads and bridges and inundated farms. It came exactly a year after a previous bout of severe flooding affected Vermont and several other states. Gov. Phil Scott said at a media briefing that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was in Vermont assessing the damage and he expected a decision on whether the flooding qualified as a federal disaster by Saturday.

