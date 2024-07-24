Watchdog finds no improper influence in sentencing recommendation for Trump ally Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Department of Justice watchdog investigation has found no evidence that politics played an improper role in a decision to propose a lighter prison sentence for Roger Stone, a close ally of former President Donald Trump. The inspector general launched the investigation after four lawyers who prosecuted Stone quit the case in 2020 when the Justice Department overruled them and lowered the amount of prison time it would seek for Stone.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.