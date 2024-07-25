Site of 3 killings during 1967 Detroit riot to receive historic marker

DETROIT (AP) — The site of a transient motel in Detroit where three young Black men were killed, allegedly by white police officers, during the city’s bloody July 1967 race riot is receiving a historic marker. A dedication ceremony is scheduled Friday at a lot several miles north of downtown where the Algiers Motel once stood. As parts of Detroit burned in one of the bloodiest race riots in U.S. history, police and members of the National Guard raided the Algiers and its adjacent Manor House after reports of gunfire in the area. The bodies of Aubrey Pollard, Carl Cooper and Fred Temple later were found. No one ever has been convicted in their deaths.

