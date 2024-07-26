A Louisiana police officer was killed during a SWAT operation, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Lafayette Police Department has confirmed that one of its police officers was killed in the line of duty. The officer killed Thursday has been identified as Senior Cpl. Segus Jolivette. The department says in a statement on it Facebook page that the husband and father of five joined the department in November 2013. Jolivette was a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team and had served as a school resource officer in the past. Trooper Peggy Bourque, a spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police, told The Associated Press that a suspect “has been captured.”

