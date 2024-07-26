Federal control board sues Puerto Rico’s governor over net metering law

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances has filed a lawsuit challenging amendments to the island’s net metering law, triggering a backlash. The lawsuit filed Friday against Gov. Pedro Pierluisi aims to protect the independence of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau so it “can continue to operate free from political influence,” the board said. It added that it is not seeking to end net metering as alleged, nor impose changes to the net metering program. It noted that if it wins the lawsuit, there would be no changes to the island’s current rooftop solar program. A spokeswoman for Pierluisi said he was analyzing the lawsuit and would respond soon.

