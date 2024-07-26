Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas arrested on cruelty to children, battery charges

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested on charges of cruelty to children and battery, adding to the team’s recent legal woes. Athens-Clarke County jail records show Thomas was booked at 3:20 a.m. on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges. Bail had not been set as of late Friday morning. It is the second arrest for Thomas in two years. Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, was arrested by University of Georgia police early in 2023 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery. The charges were dropped.

