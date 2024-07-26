Grappling with maritime disputes and Myanmar crisis, ASEAN top diplomat meetings joined by US, China

VIENTIANE, Laos (AP) — Top diplomats from Southeast Asia are gathered in the Laotian capital with partners that include the United States, China, Russia, Japan, India and Australia. It’s the last of the three-day regional talks that have grappled with tensions over territorial claims in the South China Sea and the escalating fighting in Myanmar. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Saturday in Vientiane to meet with the ASEAN foreign ministers. He is also expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart as both countries are looking to expand their influence in the region. Participants in these meetings represent either critical U.S. allies and partners, or Washington’s two largest rivals: Moscow and Beijing, which have grown closer over the past two years.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.