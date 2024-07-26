Joyce DiDonato stars in `Eden in Olympia’ coinciding with Paris Games, a call to climate action

NEW YORK (AP) — While much of the globe is focused on the Paris Olympics, a movie filmed in ancient Olympia starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato premiered this week that uses music to spark contemplation of creation and carnage. “Eden in Olympia” opens by posing a pair of questions as day breaks over a river: “Will we answer the call?” and “Will we return to Eden?” In a series of scenes set to music from Baroque to Mahler’s “Rückert-Lieder” through “The First Morning of the World” by Academy Award winner Rachel Portman, director Olivier Simonnet visualizes DiDonato’s audio recording released two years ago.

