Doug Emhoff would become the country’s first first gentleman if Kamala Harris wins the presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s first second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, would become its first first gentlemen if Kamala Harris wins the presidential election in November. He’s used to traveling the country championing his wife and the Biden administration’s accomplishments. And now that the vice president is the likely Democratic nominee, those efforts have gone into overdrive. Emhoff has visited 37 states and 14 countries as second gentlemen. He’s been to four states since Biden left the race and has three more teed up in the coming days. Emhoff says in an Associated Press interview that his wife’s staff advised him at her first presidential campaign appearance, “Sir, you need to jump out on that stage.’”

