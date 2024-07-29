A move to limit fowl in Iowa’s capital eggs residents on to protest with a chicken parade

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A proposal in Iowa’s capital city to cut back on the number of birds people can raise in their backyards has led to a chicken parade in protest. KOI-TV reported that residents who’ve had their feathers ruffled carried some of their chickens with them Monday from the Iowa Statehouse to City Hall. Organizers Ed and Mary Byrnes Fallon hatched the protest over a proposed ban on roosters and a proposed cut in the number of birds allowed from 30 to 12. They argue that their flocks feed families. The city has said the proposal arose because other residents are crying foul. The council is set to vote Aug. 5.

