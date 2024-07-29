Delaware gubernatorial candidate calls for investigation into primary rival’s campaign finances

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The chief executive of Delaware’s largest county is calling for a federal investigation into the campaign finances of the state’s lieutenant governor, who is his chief rival for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer held a news conference Monday to respond to a forensic review commissioned by the state Department of Elections that uncovered significant improprieties in Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long’s campaign finances. Hall-Long’s campaign released a statement accusing Meyer of engaging in “a desperate political attack” to distract voters. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware declined to comment on Meyer’s call for a federal investigation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.