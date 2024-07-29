Greece announces nationwide restrictions to combat ‘goat plague’ outbreak

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece have ordered nationwide restrictions on goat and sheep to combat a deadly viral outbreak. The measures include a ban on the commercial slaughter of goats and sheep as well as movement for reproduction, expanding restrictions already in effect in parts of central Greece where the outbreak was first reported. Also known as the “goat plague,” the PPR virus is a highly contagious disease affecting goats and sheep, but it has no adverse effect on human health. The outbreak has compounded problems facing Greece’s livestock industry caused by a deadly storm last year.

