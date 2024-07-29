Judge rejects man’s bid to keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off of New Jersey’s ballot

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge has denied an effort to keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from running for president as an independent under the state’s sore loser law. Judge Robert Lougy on Monday denied a request by attorney Scott Salmon, who sought to keep Kennedy from appearing on the Nov. 5 presidential ballot as an independent. Lougy said Salmon lacked the standing to sue, among other reasons he ruled against him. But he said Salmon could still raise complaints to the state’s top elections official. The state law in question bars candidates who run for a major party nomination in a primary from seeking the same office in the general election as an independent.

