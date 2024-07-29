New Jersey police fatally shoot woman said to have knife in response to mental health call

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a woman was fatally shot by an officer responding to a mental health crisis call. That’s according to the attorney general’s office, which investigates officer-involved deaths. The office says it happened early Sunday in Fort Lee. It says police said officers were responding to a 911 call from a man who said his sister was holding a knife and needed to go to the hospital. Police eventually forced themselves into the apartment and an officer shot the woman in her chest. The attorney general says “a knife was recovered at the scene.”

