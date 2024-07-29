Storms bring flash flooding to Dollywood amusement park in Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Strong thunderstorms brought flash flooding to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood in east Tennessee. Park officials say workers and the Pigeon Forge police and fire departments directed guests to safety on Sunday afternoon and one minor injury was reported. The amusement park says it was supporting guests whose vehicles were affected and cleanup crews were deployed. The Pigeon Forge Police Department said Sunday that a road collapse closed McCarter Hollow Road at the entrance to Dollywood.

