Democrats look to longtime state Sen. Cleo Fields to flip Louisiana congressional seat blue

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Democrats in Louisiana are backing state Sen. Cleo Fields to flip a once reliably GOP congressional seat in an election year that will decide if Republicans hang on to their slim U.S. House majority. Fields is a former congressman who has been a fixture in state politics for four decades. Part of his prominence and name recognition is linked to a grainy FBI video tape from 1997 that showed him handling a bundle of money in former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ office. Fields is running for the seat in Louisiana’s recently redrawn 6th District, which is mostly Black.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.