Families seek answers after inmates’ bodies returned without internal organs

By
Published 4:43 PM

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Six families have filed lawsuits saying that men who died while incarcerated in Alabama prisons were missing organs when returned to their families. Families said their loved ones had undergone autopsies after dying in state custody. At least two of the families said funeral homes told them that internal organs were missing when the bodies were sent for burial.  A Montgomery judge held a brief status conference Tuesday. Lauren Faraino, an attorney representing the families, said they are seeking answers about what happened.

Associated Press

