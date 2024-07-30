Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden asking full Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider NFL emails lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Gruden is asking the entire Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider a decision by a three-justice panel to throw out a lawsuit he filed against the NFL over emails leaked to the media before he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. The league declined Tuesday to comment and attorneys for Gruden and the NFL didn’t respond to messages. Gruden wants all seven justices to rehear the case after three justices split 2-1 in a May ruling that said the league can move the civil case into arbitration that might be overseen by a defendant, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

