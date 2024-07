LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Ireland say a helicopter has crashed into a building in the central part of the country, causing a number of casualties. The accident took place near Killucan in County Westmeath at about 3:30 p.m. local time. Pat Hunt, the acting chief fire officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service, says emergency services have been mobilized.

