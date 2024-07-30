Hungarian minister accuses EU of orchestrating stoppage of Russian oil through Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister has accused the European Union’s executive commission of orchestrating a stoppage of some Russian oil supplies into the bloc through Ukraine and warned that the dispute could lead to an energy crisis. Péter Szijjártó blasted the EU executive Tuesday in a post on Facebook, writing it had “done nothing” in the week since Budapest and Bratislava asked it to intervene in the oil dispute. He suggested the blockage was provoked by the EU to “blackmail” Hungary for its position on the war in Ukraine. Hungary’s right-wing populist government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, is considered the Kremlin’s closest EU partner, and has broken with the bloc’s other countries by refusing to provide Ukraine with weapons to defend against Russia.

